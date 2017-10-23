Warriors’ defensive stalwart Draymond Green sent a message to Mavericks rookie Dennis Smith Jr. during Monday night’s game.

Smith attacked the rim on the particular play, when he was met by Green, who was defending the paint. The Mavs rookie leaped, heading toward the basket on what looked like a dunk attempt, when Green denied him before he could even get close to the rim.

Green was whistled for the foul, as he got a lot of ball, but a bit of arm beforehand. He did, however, make sure to remind Smith that the rookie will have to work for anything he’s trying to get when Green is in the area.

“You’ll never dunk on me!” Green appeared to say to Smith, who responded by smiling.

In Smith’s defense, not too many players have been able to successfully dunk on Green. He’ll gladly take a foul over being posterized.