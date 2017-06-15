Draymond Green’s t-shirt was the talk of the Golden State Warriors championship parade on Thursday.

Emblazoned across the chest of the All-Star forward was the word “Quickie” along with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and the Q was the same logo for Quicken Loans Arena, the Cavaliers’ home court.

Last year, LeBron James wore an Ultimate Warrior t-shirt to the Cavaliers championship parade in Cleveland. Green explained that he was holding on to this idea since last year’s parade, and he actually had the t-shirt made in Cleveland.

"The Q, that's what their arena is called. Got them out quick. I was waiting on this moment."@Money23Green on his 'Quickie' shirt 👀 pic.twitter.com/E4vTavOKxL — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 15, 2017

You knew Green wasn’t going to let the Ultimate Warrior t-shirt go, and this was the perfect response.