Draymond Green’s t-shirt was the talk of the Golden State Warriors championship parade on Thursday.
Emblazoned across the chest of the All-Star forward was the word “Quickie” along with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, and the Q was the same logo for Quicken Loans Arena, the Cavaliers’ home court.
Last year, LeBron James wore an Ultimate Warrior t-shirt to the Cavaliers championship parade in Cleveland. Green explained that he was holding on to this idea since last year’s parade, and he actually had the t-shirt made in Cleveland.
You knew Green wasn’t going to let the Ultimate Warrior t-shirt go, and this was the perfect response.