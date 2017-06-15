Now that the NBA Finals are in the books, the trash talking between the Cavs and Warriors can finally come to an end, right?

Wrong.

Draymond Green wore a “Quickie” shirt at the Warriors’ championship parade on Thursday, taking a shot at how quickly they disposed of the Cavaliers in the Finals, who play their home games at Quicken Loans Arena.

Well, LeBron James felt compelled to take a shot at him for wearing the shirt, with a joke that really wasn’t all that funny.

…. That's what she said, HUH?!?!? 🤔🤔😂😂. A post shared by LeBron James (@kingjames) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

But it didn’t take Green long to fire back, and he brought the heat.

James posted a video on Instagram earlier in the day, showing off his new look. He kept the beard, but shaved his head, and wanted the world to know about it, for some reason.

Green took note of it, and expertly trolled James with a post of his own. Here it is:

Them dubs finally made him go bald!!! Congrats bro @kingjames A post shared by Draymond Green (@money23green) on Jun 15, 2017 at 12:38pm PDT

In case you can’t see it, the caption reads:

“Them Dubs finally made him go bald!!!! Congrats bro @kingjames”

We believe Green won that round. Will there be more to come?