The sporting world is quite familiar with the drama between former New York Knicks star Charles Oakley and team owner James Dolan.

Now Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has something to say on the matter.

During Green’s podcast “Dray Day” the topic of conversation naturally came up given recent events. Green didn’t hold back, noting how the Knicks didn’t mind Oakley while he was on the court, as captured by ESPN’s Ian Begley:

“You doing it for me, it’s all good. You doing it against me — you speaking out against my organization — it’s not good anymore? That’s a slave mentality. A slave master mentality. That’s ridiculous. “It was all fine and dandy when he was laying people out, taking fines and all this stuff for your organization. But now, all of a sudden, when he says something that he feels, it’s a problem.”

Indeed it is a problem. Oakley was involved in an altercation at Madison Square Garden recently and was forcibly removed before being arrested. Dolan later went on a radio show to talk about the drama and banned him indefinitely. Oakley himself shared his version of events.

No matter what really occurred, Dolan’s brazen behavior toward a franchise legend such as Oakley is something Knicks forward Carmelo Anthony will have to think about in the near future. Most would point out it is a stain on the organization and could hurt the team’s ability to bring on free agents. Green speaking out is merely the latest mark against Dolan and the franchise.