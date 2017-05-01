Draymond Green doesn’t want to hear you comparing him to Charles Barkley.

Normally being compared to the Hall of Famer Barkley would be an honor for most. But not for Green, who wants to go down in history as, well, himself.

Asked about the comparison, Green had this to say, per ESPN’s Chris Haynes:

“Hell no,” he responded promptly. “I’m the modern-day Draymond Green. F— no.”

Green said talking trash on the court and trying to get in the minds of opponents is something that came naturally to him growing up and didn’t have anything to do with Barkley.

That said, he did admit to watching a bit of Barkley tape:

“I wasn’t a Charles Barkley fan growing up. No disrespect to Chuck. He’s a great player, but as I got older, I watched his game because I knew he was undersized and the things that he could do, I tried to add some of that stuff to my game. But nah, he didn’t influence me at all.”

There is no reason to knock Green for wanting to be his own person and avoid comparisons.

Really, Green has a great point—few before him in history can do what he does on the court. Green can defend the 1 through 5 spots and is a matchup nightmare.

In time, we’ll be comparing next-generation players to Green, not the other way around.