The Golden State Warriors don’t expect Steve Kerr to return in the playoffs.

Mike Brown has coached the Warrior’ last two playoff games and will do so again on Tuesday night in the opening game of the second round against the Utah Jazz. Kerr remains out due to health issues stemming from back surgery complications, and it sounds like the Warriors have accepted that he likely won’t return.

“The way we look at it is — plan on him not coming back,” Draymond Green said, via Anthony Slater of the San Jose Mercury News. “That’s the way we’re approaching this thing. We’re not going to sit here and say if we can get to the Conference Finals, Steve may be back for the Conference Finals or if we get to the Finals…Nah. Mike Brown is our coach, we have the rest of our staff and that’s what we’re rolling with. We’re going to hope and pray that Steve gets better and can get back, but at the end of the day, his health is more important than anything. We’re here in support of him. We know how bad he wants to be here and we’d love for him to be here. But he has to take care of what he has to take care of — whether that’s this year or next year he’s back, we’re ready.”

Brown, the 2009 Coach of the Year, has coached in the conference semifinals before, six times to be exact with both the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers, so this isn’t his first rodeo.