Klay Thompson was mysteriously left off the All-NBA teams after making the All-NBA third team each of the past two seasons. His Golden State Warriors teammate, Draymond Green, called it BS when talking to reporters on Thursday.

“I think it’s bulls—,” Green said. “When you look around, what did we win? 67 games or something like that? And we probably just handed teams three or four. You’re talking a possible 70-win season. I think Klay is one of our top three guys, and to not be on an All-NBA team, I think it’s pretty crazy.”

“It’s some guys on there as scorers averaging 20 points, and don’t have as near amount of wins that we have,’ he said. “So, how can [Klay] be left out? I don’t really understand it. Also, the way Klay can defend, I don’t really understand it. But, I guess they have to find some way to punish us.”

Thompson had his best season on offense, averaging a career-high 22.3 points per game. For what it’s worth, Paul George and Gordon Hayward also didn’t make an All-NBA team. George averaged 23.7 points this past season and Hayward, a first-time All-Star in 2016-17, averaged 21.9 points.

Thompson was also the only one of Golden State’s All-Stars to not make an All-NBA team. Green, Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant all got a spot.