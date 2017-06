Draymond Green looked like he was dressed for an ’80s prom after Game 1 of the NBA Finals was in the books.

Green fielded questions from reporters after the 113-91 win, and did so wearing this flashy blue suit.

Draymond Green announces he won't play the rest of the The Finals to kick off his Jackson 5 cover band world tour pic.twitter.com/K9FO4V1CWm — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) June 2, 2017

So much swag in that look.