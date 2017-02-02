While veteran quarterbacks such as Carson Palmer and Ben Roethlisberger contemplate retirement, New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees remains confident his NFL career is far from over.

“I got a few more (years) at least,” Brees said, according to NFL.com.

Now 38 years old, Brees is coming off an impressive season in which he threw for 5,208 yards and 37 touchdowns. Yet despite his numbers and the confidence in his career’s longevity, Brees understands he needs to approach every new season like it could be his last.

“I’m just finishing my 16th season and I’m probably a little closer to the end than I am the beginning,” Brees said. “So I just want to create a tremendous sense of urgency for every single year. I don’t want to look any further past this year and what’s right in front of us.”

Brees will enter the final year of the two-year deal he signed with the Saints before the 2016 season. He’ll be a free agent after next season, which could impact whether or not he plays past 2017.

The Saints quarterback has admitted he’ll be taking a year-by-year approach from here on out.

“I’m just taking it one year at a time, honestly, because I certainly don’t want to miss out,” Brees said, according to Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com. “I don’t want to overlook any opportunity. I don’t want to miss out on any just moment, and I understand that I’m more toward the end of my career than I am the beginning and so time is limited. I can’t tell you how long that’s going to be.

Over 16 seasons, Brees has thrown for 66,111 yards and 465 touchdowns. He ranks third in NFL history in passing yards and touchdowns.