Drew Brees might have an alternative for all those parents who are reluctant to allow their children to play tackle football.

The Saints quarterback is trying to make flag football the standard gateway to the game.

If Brees’ vision becomes reality, “Football ‘N’ America” will become a household name and youth participation won’t be a long-term concern for the game.

Brees and marketing agent Chris Stuart co-founded Football ‘N’ America, a youth co-ed flag football league that will start up this fall in New Orleans, Baton Rouge and Covington, Louisiana. Brees hopes to eventually grow the league nationally.

“I think that this has the opportunity to really save the game of football, honestly,” Brees told ESPN.com.

Brees, who is entering his 17th year in the NFL, played flag football in Texas and didn’t play tackle football until high school.

“I would not let my kids play tackle football right now, because I don’t think that’s necessary, and I don’t think it’s as fun at this level, and I just think there’s too much risk associated with putting pads on right now at this age,” Brees said.

Between 2009 and 2015, tackle football participation declined 19 percent for children ages 6-17, according to ESPN.com.

“I think that flag football is the perfect alternative to the parents who have concerns about concussions and the injuries around football,” Brees said.

Brees’ effort to ultimately save the game of football sounds like something that will keep him busy when he eventually retires.