So far, it doesn’t look like the sight of Adrian Peterson in a Saints uniform will be a forgotten footnote at the tail-end of his career.

At organized team activities, the 32-year-old Peterson looks like he’s about to embark on a second act in his career.

That’s the way Drew Brees sees it, anyway.

“He’s a stud, man. He looks the part,” Brees told ESPN.com.

Many of their teammates agree.

“I’m amazed, honestly,” Saints left tackle Terron Armstead said. “Seeing him just take off his first few steps are as explosive as I’ve ever seen by a human being. It’s unbelievable. I’m very excited to see him when the pads come on.”

The last five words of that assessment should be highlighted. The pads haven’t come on yet. Looking like a stud in June is a lot easier than looking like a stud in December.

Peterson played just one game in December last season. It was the third of three games he played. He gained a total of 50 yards in weeks 1 and 2 before going down with a torn meniscus. His best season came in 2012 when he ran for 2,097 yards after tearing his ACL the previous December, so he has a track record of coming back from injuries.

The first time the pads do go on in a meaningful game, Peterson and the Saints will face the Vikings in Peterson’s old stomping grounds on Monday Night Football.