At 38 years of age, Saints quarterback Drew Brees knows his window of opportunity is beginning to close. The Saints provided some exciting moments last season, but missed the playoffs and are still a work in progress, especially on defense.

New Orleans fields a team, that, on paper, looks to still be in “win-now” mode, due to the young playmakers they have on offense that are developing. But an unfortunate injury or two could quickly flip the script and push them toward rebuilding. And that probably wouldn’t sit well with Brees.

The Saints quarterback appeared on “The Ellen Show” on Tuesday to discuss his plans for the rest of his career, and what could come in the future, given that his contract expires after this season (which USA Today’s For The Win transcribed).

“Just that I’m playing year to year, and creating a sense of urgency each year because I want to come here with the Vince Lombardi trophy again. I want to make that commitment to you. I want to come back here with that Vince Lombardi trophy just like we did almost nine years ago.”

Brees then discussed the possibility of leaving the Saints, and dismissed that notion pretty quickly.

“No, I don’t plan on going anywhere for a while, but I do also want to value each and every year, and it doesn’t really matter what my contract looks like to me, whether it’s long term or short term, because to me, I have to prove myself each and every year, prove that I’m the guy to quarterback that team and to lead that team and to help us win a championship.

“Eventually, I just want to go out on my terms, and when I do, it’s just gonna be to step into the next chapter of my life, which is gonna be all about my family and coaching my kids. I get to be full-time job.”

Ellen, who is clearly a huge Brees fan, judging by the jersey she has hanging in the studio, was pretty happy about that response. With that being said, nothing is set in stone, and Brees’ decision on his future likely hinge on what the team is able to accomplish in 2017.