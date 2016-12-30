The Belk Bowl is a game that Arkansas Razorbacks players, coaches and fans would probably like to block out from memory. In a tale of two halves, the team saw a 24-0 halftime lead later turn into a 35-24 defeat.

It was a particularly bad game for receiver Drew Morgan, who had a chance to extend the team’s lead in the third quarter on a big play, but fumbled the football on the Virginia Tech 1-yard line for a touchback. Lucky for him, illegal contact was called on the play to nullify it, but the Razorbacks ended up punting on the drive, and didn’t score a point for the rest of the game.

That frustration from the missed opportunity may have affected him, as he was later ejected in the fourth quarter for “flagrant unsportsmanlike conduct.” Head coach Brett Bielema revealed after the game it was for spitting on a Virginia Tech player, which is pretty disgusting and stupid.

Arkansas coach Brett Bielema said Drew Morgan was ejected for spitting in a #Hokies player's face. Called it "very embarrassing" for team. — Mike Barber (@RTD_MikeBarber) December 30, 2016

Morgan did not address the incident after the game, but instead had this to say on Twitter.

Enjoyed my run with this team. I wish it could have ended differently but I enjoyed it! Thankyou @BretBielema for the opportunity! #WooPig — Drew Morgan (@drewmorgan15) December 30, 2016

Not only did Morgan hurt his chances of having any sort of opportunity to play football after college, but he also really hurt his team.