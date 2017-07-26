Even super-agents can be bested and will show moments of weakness, apparently, which we recently learned.

Rosenhaus Sports Representation held a free youth football clinic in Miami on Monday, which was pretty cool, and entailed super-agent Drew Rosenhaus racing his wife Linda Thomson in a 40-yard dash.

Rosenhaus, now 50 years old, must’ve realized that he needed a head start to even have a chance at beating her, so he took off before she did.

And his beautiful wife still crushed him at the finish line when it was all said and done.

When you race your husband A post shared by Lisa Thomson Rosenhaus (@lisaathomson) on Jul 25, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Rosenhaus may have lost the race, but judging by the beauty of his wife and his wealth, he’s still winning everywhere else.