Dries Mertens entered Tuesday’s Champions League match against Real Madrid in red-hot form, and certainly didn’t show any signs of cooling off anytime soon.

Mertens opened the scoring in the game with a great finish after receiving an excellent through-ball to get him behind the defense.

He slotted the ball home with his left foot from a tough angle, and here’s what it looked like.

That goal cut Madrid’s aggregate lead to 3-2.