Duke Basketball recently managed to attain another big achievement, this time involving social media. The basketball program’s Twitter account became the first of any program in college sports to get one million followers.

The team made the announcement on Wednesday, and they were pretty excited about it.

🚨🚨🚨1️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣,0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ 🚨🚨🚨

🔵😈🎉🎯✅💥👀

(because our fans are 💯) pic.twitter.com/wSa3VNr9Y2 — Duke Basketball (@DukeMBB) February 15, 2017

For comparison purposes, Indiana University’s basketball program has the second-most followers, with roughly 280,000 less.

That’s a pretty nice reach right there. Here’s to two million!