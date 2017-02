Some of the Cameron Crazies got a little bit crazy after Duke defeated interstate rival UNC on Thursday night.

They took to the quad and started a huge bonfire, burning numerous benches in the process to do the deed.

It’s been done before, and has become a tradition of sorts. The scene was pretty lit, and here’s what it looked like.

Duke students gather on Abele Quad to burn benches after the Blue Devils' victory pic.twitter.com/cFdSNZSBs8 — Mitchell Gladstone (@mpgladstone13) February 10, 2017

