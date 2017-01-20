The NBA has begun its search for competitors in next month’s slam dunk contest, and word on the street is Jonathan Simmons and Jaylen Brown are potential candidates.

Simmons, a second-year guard for the San Antonio Spurs, has already been invited to compete, according to the San Antonio Express-News‘ Jabari Young. Here’s just one of the high-flying dunks the man they call “the juice” has thrown down this season.

Meanwhile, Brown hasn’t officially been invited, but the NBA has asked the Boston Celtics if the rookie forward wants to compete.

“I heard from our Celtics department,” Brown told MassLive.com’s Jay King. “I didn’t hear from the NBA. They just told me, ‘If you want to do it they’ve been asking about you,’ or whatever. ‘They’ve probably been asking about a few others but if you want to do it just let us know.’ I said, ‘OK.’ I said, ‘I’ll let you guys know.’ So they gave me a few days to decide.”

Brown has got some hops as well. Just take a look at what he did to the Orlando magic earlier this season.

If you get those two plus Aaron Gordon and Zach LaVine in the mix, then it should be one heck of a dunk contest.