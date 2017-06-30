There has been a lot of hype surrounding Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler, as he’s one of the club’s top prospects, and looks to have a promising future. But he ran into a stroke of bad luck in his first career major league game on Thursday night, and he’s going to miss some time as a result.

It happened in the bottom of the first inning, and the play is tough to watch. Fowler ran to track down a fly ball in foul territory, and slid toward the stands in an attempt to make the catch. But he crashed into the wall, and came up limping, not being able to put any weight on his right leg after the collision.

🙏 out to @Yankees OF Dustin Fowler. Diagnosed with a open rupture of his patella tendon. pic.twitter.com/RxLocpNeJ8 — ACL Recovery Club (@ACLrecoveryCLUB) June 30, 2017

Manager Joe Girardi’s reaction said it all. This is how we all felt watching it happen.

Joe Girardi's reaction is simply heartbreaking after Fowler's leg injury in the first inning pic.twitter.com/xCvzo53C6E — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) June 30, 2017

The Yankees announced that Fowler ruptured his right patella tendon, and he’s set to have surgery tonight in Chicago.

Dustin Fowler has an open rupture of right patella tendon in right knee. Will have surgery tonight at Rush U Med Center in Chicago. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 30, 2017

The White Sox sent a classy tweet wishing Fowler well after he left the game.

Sending our thoughts to Dustin Fowler of the @Yankees who left tonight's game following a collision with the right field foul wall. — #VoteWhiteSox (@whitesox) June 30, 2017

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fowler, and we wish him a full recovery.