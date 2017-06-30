There has been a lot of hype surrounding Yankees outfielder Dustin Fowler, as he’s one of the club’s top prospects, and looks to have a promising future. But he ran into a stroke of bad luck in his first career major league game on Thursday night, and he’s going to miss some time as a result.
It happened in the bottom of the first inning, and the play is tough to watch. Fowler ran to track down a fly ball in foul territory, and slid toward the stands in an attempt to make the catch. But he crashed into the wall, and came up limping, not being able to put any weight on his right leg after the collision.
Manager Joe Girardi’s reaction said it all. This is how we all felt watching it happen.
The Yankees announced that Fowler ruptured his right patella tendon, and he’s set to have surgery tonight in Chicago.
The White Sox sent a classy tweet wishing Fowler well after he left the game.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Fowler, and we wish him a full recovery.