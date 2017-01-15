Quantcast
Dustin Johnson, Paulina Gretzky recreate Beyonce song—perfectly (VIDEO)
Posted by on January 15, 2017

Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are continuing to crush the social media game.

While it was previously Gretzky drawing attention from followers, garnering a lot of attention from her Instagram posts, Johnson has been learning from his fiance, and has now been doing quite well himself.

The two teamed up for a video that was posted to Johnson’s Instagram account, in which they recreated Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” routine. And they nailed the dance moves.

DJ is crushing life right now.