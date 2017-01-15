Dustin Johnson and Paulina Gretzky are continuing to crush the social media game.

While it was previously Gretzky drawing attention from followers, garnering a lot of attention from her Instagram posts, Johnson has been learning from his fiance, and has now been doing quite well himself.

The two teamed up for a video that was posted to Johnson’s Instagram account, in which they recreated Beyonce’s “Single Ladies” routine. And they nailed the dance moves.

DJ is crushing life right now.