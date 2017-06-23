Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz is set to have his jersey retired at Fenway Park on Friday, but first, he needed some comic relief to knock him down of a few pegs before the big honor.

Lucky for him, former teammate Dustin Pedroia, Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski and comedian Bill Burr were able to deliver on that front.

Ortiz had a roast that was held at the House of Blues on Thursday night, and thanks to the Internet, we can watch a good chunk of it.

Here’s one of the excerpts, from Pedroia.

It was in 2015, so I had already played with David for, I don’t know, 9 years, and I hit right in front of him for nine years. I was kind of struggling at the plate. We go on deck… we’re playing the Indians at home, and the umpire went to pee, so the catcher blocked the ball and the ball kind of rolled over, and the catcher comes over to me and goes, “Hey, what’s up, Dustin?” I go, “Hey, what’s up, man?” David walks over and goes, “What the fuck did he call you?” I go, “What?'”He goes, “What’d he call you?” I said, “Dustin.” He goes, “Well, why’d he call you that?” I go, “That’s my fucking name.” He goes, “Oh, is that right?” I’m like, “Yeah, bro. I’ve played 1,600 games with you. They’ve actually said it 5,000 fucking times. Now batting, number 15, Dustin Pedroia.” And he goes, “I thought it was Pee-Wee.” So now the umpire – this is dead serious – now the umpire comes back and I go – I’m standing there, I haven’t gotten a hit in a week – and I’m looking at him, I go, “You thought my parents would name me fucking Pee-Wee?” And he’s just looking at me, we’re having a conversation. The umpire’s yelling at me. The catcher’s laughing because he can hear, kind of, what he’s saying, which is, I don’t know. That’s my favorite.

Too funny.