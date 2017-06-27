Lost in a flurry of moves surrounding the NBA draft, the Atlanta Hawks surprisngly shipped Dwight Howard to the Charlotte Hornets.

It would’ve been a gigantic move even a few years ago, but Howard has been quiet as of late and the Hornets aren’t exactly considering a top-tier destination for any name, let alone a center at a time when the league favors small-ball lineups.

But don’t tell Howard.

Per D12 himself, he’s on track to have some of the best years of his career, according to the Associated Press (h/t The Score):

”I think I’m a lot healthier than I have been in the past five years and I think this is going to be my best time,” Howard said. ”I’m a lot wiser now, stronger mentally and physically, and I’m in the right place with a great coach, a great GM and the GOAT (greatest of all time). So I think this is the perfect opportunity.”

This sounds like usual offseason talk at first. But there might be some truth to it—Howard gets to play alongside elite point guard Kemba Walker, making for some interesting pick-and-roll combos.

Don’t forget the Hornets have some elite frontcourt depth already with Cody Zeller, Marvin Williams and Frank Kaminsky. This might mean a reduced role for Howard, which could turn out to be a good thing if it keeps him fresh all year and plays him to his strengths.

While a quiet move, Howard’s arrival and confidence in the Hornets could create an interesting shakeup in the Eastern Conference.