The Sports Daily
Dwight Howard ejected for hanging on rim (VIDEO)
Posted by on February 27, 2017

There’s no love lost when the Celtics and Hawks square off on the court, and Monday night’s game was physical from the get-go.

Things picked up in the third quarter, when Al Horford grabbed Dwight Howard’s arm and was whistled for a foul. Howard really didn’t like it, so he shoved Horford, and was hit with a technical.

Then, later in the quarter, Howard hauled in an offensive rebound, and celebrated by hanging on the rim. That wasn’t really a great idea, since he had been hit with a technical just a few minutes beforehand.

Howard was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim, which warranted an ejection, and that was the end of his night.