There’s no love lost when the Celtics and Hawks square off on the court, and Monday night’s game was physical from the get-go.

Things picked up in the third quarter, when Al Horford grabbed Dwight Howard’s arm and was whistled for a foul. Howard really didn’t like it, so he shoved Horford, and was hit with a technical.

Then, later in the quarter, Howard hauled in an offensive rebound, and celebrated by hanging on the rim. That wasn’t really a great idea, since he had been hit with a technical just a few minutes beforehand.

Howard was called for a technical foul for hanging on the rim, which warranted an ejection, and that was the end of his night.