Dwight Howard is the biggest savage in the NBA.

What he did during Monday night’s game against the Celtics strengthened that argument. Here’s a quick rundown of what Howard managed to do in the game.

He shoved Al Horford, and was hit with a technical foul.

Not too long after, Howard threw down a dunk and hung on the rim afterward, which got him another technical foul, and an ejection.

Savagely trolled a young fan who was hoping to get his jersey.

Yes, Howard embraced his villainous side when a young girl was jumping up and down at the possibility of receiving his jersey following the ejection. Unfortunately for her, she was a Celtics fan, so Howard instead handed it to a Hawks fan who was more than twice her age.

After getting ejected Dwight Howard cranked it on a Boston fan. #Payback pic.twitter.com/xE80xIuTqg — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) February 28, 2017

It really shouldn’t matter what team she roots for. Howard had the opportunity to make a young girl’s day/week/month/year, and failed miserably. Great job by the Hawks big man giving the jersey to someone who didn’t need it, and could go out and buy one himself.