Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Dwight Howard savagely trolls young girl hoping to get his jersey (VIDEO)
Posted by on February 28, 2017

Dwight Howard is the biggest savage in the NBA.

What he did during Monday night’s game against the Celtics strengthened that argument. Here’s a quick rundown of what Howard managed to do in the game.

  • He shoved Al Horford, and was hit with a technical foul.
  • Not too long after, Howard threw down a dunk and hung on the rim afterward, which got him another technical foul, and an ejection.
  • Savagely trolled a young fan who was hoping to get his jersey.

Yes, Howard embraced his villainous side when a young girl was jumping up and down at the possibility of receiving his jersey following the ejection. Unfortunately for her, she was a Celtics fan, so Howard instead handed it to a Hawks fan who was more than twice her age.

It really shouldn’t matter what team she roots for. Howard had the opportunity to make a young girl’s day/week/month/year, and failed miserably. Great job by the Hawks big man giving the jersey to someone who didn’t need it, and could go out and buy one himself.