All Jeremy Lin wanted was a high-five from Dwight Howard, but that wasn’t in the cards.

Lin, who didn’t play in Tuesday night’s game, is a former teammate of Howard. While seated on the bench during the game, he motioned for the Hawks center to give him a high-five, but got savagely trolled instead.

Howard responded to Lin’s request by dabbing—leaving the poor guy hanging.

That sequence is just another reason why Howard is one of the league’s biggest villains.