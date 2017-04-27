Dwyane Wade, now that he’s 35 years old, must have decided that playing defense and boxing out is optional on certain plays.

Wade, who signed a two-year deal with his hometown Bulls last summer, hasn’t given the team a great return on the $23.2 million he’s making this season.

The Bulls guard isn’t a player who’s shown a lack of effort when he’s on the floor, though — unlike Dwight Howard — but he did that on one particular play on Wednesday night.

It happened midway through the second quarter of Game 5 of the Bulls-Celtics playoff series, when Kelly Olynyk found himself wide-open in the corner. Wade didn’t even bother to run out and challenge Olynyk, who attempted a three-pointer, but missed. And as the ball hit off the rim, Wade was seen casually walking around, not even paying attention to the rebound that followed. Avery Bradley noticed that, so he tipped in the rebound, which Wade didn’t even contest.

Father Prime has no time for defense 😂 pic.twitter.com/8zo0AWSI2N — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 27, 2017

Wade didn’t even bother to leave his feet on that defensive sequence.