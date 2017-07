It’s become common for NBA players to vacation in China during the offseason. Both Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson have been there over the past few weeks, and Dwyane Wade is there right now.

Wade recently held an event there, and he seemed to be in great spirits.

So much so that he busted out some dance moves while “La Bamba” was playing.

πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚πŸ˜‚ This is what Wade Wine does to you. Good times at one of my Wine events in china. Thank you to everyone in Yantai for the hospitality plus the band!! Oh and letting me get on the imaginary 🎀. #TOUCHIT #wadewine @dwadecellars A post shared by dwyanewade (@dwyanewade) on Jul 28, 2017 at 3:16pm PDT

Here’s another video of Wade and wife Gabrielle Union hanging out on the beach there.

When you marry your best friend… Love this dude, my #MCE @dwyanewade 8 counts are for lovers #littleassshorts πŸ’›πŸ’›πŸ’›πŸ’›πŸ’›πŸ’›πŸ’›πŸ’›πŸ’›πŸ’›πŸ’›πŸ’› #VictorySlide #WadeWorldTourStopInItaly A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion) on Jul 24, 2017 at 6:45pm PDT

That was pretty great.