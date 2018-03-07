It’s safe to say no one at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School could have predicted what took place during what was a normal day on Wednesday.

Heat veteran guard Dwyane Wade showed up to school, and not only that, he delivered a pretty powerful message to them, in order to raise their spirits a bit.

“I just want to come here today…I just wanted to come and say I’m inspired by all of you,’ he said. “As someone out here in the public eye I’m proud to say I’m from this state because of you guys and because of the future of this world.”

DWADE JUST PULLED UP AT DOUGLAS BROOOOOOOOOO WHAT pic.twitter.com/YYTaG5GFa5 — sebi #neveragain #msdstrong (@sebiloveschoco) March 7, 2018

The students were certainly thrilled about Wade’s surprise visit, judging by the “Wade County” chants.