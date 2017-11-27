Joel Embiid is one of the biggest trash-talkers in the NBA right now, so when his opponents get the best of him on the court, they sometimes let him know about it.

That was on display during Monday night’s game against the Cavaliers, when Dwyane Wade denied his attempt at the rim not once, but twice.

It happened midway through the fourth quarter of the Eastern Conference matchup, when Ben Simmons lobbed the ball up to Embiid on an alley-oop attempt. Wade wasn’t having it, though, and he helped break up the pass near the rim. Embiid then corralled the loose ball and put up a shot from just a few feet from the basket, but Wade swatted it away. He then made sure to rub it in after doing so.

“Get that s— out!” Wade could be heard saying.

Wade and LeBron took Embiid to school 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dKIwgv0qo4 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2017

Wade is eight inches shorter than Embiid, but he made himself big on that particular sequence of events.