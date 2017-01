Dwyane Wade is a timeless classic, and still possesses some leaping ability, when he chooses to use it.

He chose to during Thursday night’s game against the Knicks, that’s for sure. Wade set up at the top of the key, and used a crossover to buy himself some space so he could drive the lane. He then used a screen to get going, elevated and then threw down a powerful dunk with authority.

mattclapp: Whoa, what year is this? TNT NBA Basketball: Bulls at Knicks https://t.co/G77pTH2AMM pic.twitter.com/ebTsxuJBT4 — FanSportsClips (@FanSportsClips) January 13, 2017

That’s easily the best dunk Wade has delivered as a member of the Bulls.