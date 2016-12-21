It appears Dwyane Wade is now realizing that Bulls fans are a bit different than Heat fans. When they feel the players aren’t meeting expectations on the court, they make their voices heard.

This happened during a recent game on Friday night, when the Bulls got blown out on their home floor by the Bucks, 95-69. The team shot just 30 percent from the field, and turned the ball over 12 times. All in all, it was a very poor display on offense. The fans responding by booing the team.

Wade wants the fans to know that their struggles weren’t due to a lack of effort, and that he’s disappointed in the fans for booing.

“I’m an honest guy. I was very disappointed our fans booed us,” Wade told reporters on Wednesday, per Vincent Goodwill of CSN Chicago. “We’re trying to figure it out. We win home games against Cleveland, San Antonio. And then we get our butts kicked against Milwaukee. I don’t think we deserved to get booed.”

He also added that the team is putting forth the effort, and that fans need to be patient.

“We’re out here trying. I’d like to see more patience and support from everybody. Like I said at the beginning of the year, we’re not winning a championship today. We’re not winning a championship tomorrow. We got stages and levels to get to where we want to get to. And everyone gotta understand that.”

Wade does make a good point. The (14-13) Bulls still have a winning record, and there’s still plenty of time for the team to jel heading into the second half of the season.