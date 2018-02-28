A powerful moment took place after Dwayne Wade daggered the Sixers with a game-winning jumper in the final seconds of Tuesday’s contest.

Wade turned back the clock and looked like the closer of old with the ball in his hands. He dribbled around, and eventually settled for a stepback fadeaway jumper — which he drained with roughly six seconds remaining.

Dwyane Wade has been making big shots in Miami for a LONG time… 👌 pic.twitter.com/50juITFiOu — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) February 28, 2018

Wade’s mother and sister had a great celebration on the court after the game — getting emotional as they hugged it out.

Dwyane Wade's mom and sister crying and hugging after Dwyane Wade shot…Gabrielle Union celebrates with Pat Riley pic.twitter.com/DB6IbUMakZ — gifdsports (@gifdsports) February 28, 2018

That could be one of Wade’s last big moments of his career, as he mulls possibly retiring in the offseason.