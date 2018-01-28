The Eagles’ tenure in Minneapolis didn’t get started off on the right foot — not at all.

Chartered buses carrying Eagles players, coaches and personnel got stuck on the way to the Radisson Blu at Mall of America, which is where the team is staying this week. A temporary blockade was set up by police as a security measure, but the buses were unable to navigate around it, which was an epic fail.

The players did eventually arrive to the hotel, so it all turned out OK in the end. Maybe this was just a way of punishing the Eagles for fans throwing beers and other items at the Vikings’ team bus, following the 38-7 beatdown in the NFC Championship game.