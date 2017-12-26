Eagles veteran defensive end Chris Long is playing in his 10th season in the league, but he made a rookie mistake in Monday’s game against the Raiders, and it nearly cost his team.

The play in question happened in the fourth quarter of the game, with the score tied at 10-10. Oakland was faced with a third-and-eight situation, and Long tackled Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, for what appeared to be a sack. Long clearly believed it was, judging by his celebration, as he was seen running toward the sideline with his hands in the air.

The problem was that Carr fumbled the football, and it wound up on the ground in the backfield, right in the vicinity of where Long would’ve been had he not run off the field. Raiders running back DeAndre Washington ended up picking up the ball and took off running with it, but he was eventually tackled, which led to a punt.

Chris Long has been drinking all day like the rest of us pic.twitter.com/mTji28IUbT — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) December 26, 2017

Long was fortunate that Washington didn’t pick up a first down on the play. The Eagles defense spent a lot of time on the field in the second half — which wasn’t all their fault, as poor quarterback play from Nick Foles hurt them in the field position game — so it was crucial for them to force the punt there. Long’s premature celebration nearly cost them, but it all worked out in the end, as the Eagles emerged victorious with a 19-10 victory.