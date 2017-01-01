While the Philadelphia Eagles struggled with the Dallas Cowboys on the field Sunday, the team’s media staff got involved in a spat with reporters.
From the sounds of it, Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer objected to an Eagles staffer hollering at reporters.
It escalated from there, with McLane apparently ejected from the press box, according to Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News. Bowen shared the story in series of tweets:
This is a pretty petty and ridiculous situation on the part of the Eagles.Why a staffer needed to tell reporters to be quiet in a press box in the first place doesn’t make a lot of sense. If a reporter violated a real policy and deserved to be ejected, fine. But threatening every reporter in the press box with dismissal is outrageous, because if all spoke up, there wouldn’t be anybody left to cover the team.
Rest assured allegations will fly on both sides. The Eagles might have their side of the story about unruly reporters, while reporters might suggest this is a bit of Week 17 vengeance by the team against writers who panned the under performing team.
Either way, this is a situation to monitor moving forward, as relationships between the press and players or teams has been a hot subject as of late.