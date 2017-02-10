Despite Carson Wentz throwing for more than 3,700 yards last season, the Philadelphia Eagles’ leading receiver was a tight end.

The Eagles hope to change that by possibly signing the best free-agent wide receiver on the market. CBS Sports’ Jason La Canfora reports that Philadelphia is expected to “be in on” Chicago Bears wide receiver Alshon Jeffery.

The former Pro Bowl selection has logged 304 receptions for 4,549 yards and 26 touchdowns in five seasons with the Bears. Last season, he finished with 52 receptions for 821 yards and two touchdowns despite missing four games following a suspension for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

The Bears placed the franchise tag on Jeffery last season, paying him $14.599 million. The 26-year-old Jeffery will, no doubt, be looking for a pay raise after proving himself to be one of the top receivers. The Eagles could definitely use a No. 1 receiver and Jeffery checks all the boxes. We’ll see if this happens.