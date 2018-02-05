One particular Eagles fan took full advantage of the excitement following the team’s win in Super Bowl LII — in a big way.

Fans took to the streets and were elated after the big victory, and pandemonium overtook the city of Philadelphia as a result. Not only that, one fan got down on one knee and proposed during the celebration, which you can see in the video clip below.

OMG A MAN JUST PROPOSED!!! pic.twitter.com/6cyMnifgh5 — max (@MaxOnTwitter) February 5, 2018

Judging by the reaction from both the man and his girlfriend — it sure looked like she said yes. Congratulations to the happy couple.