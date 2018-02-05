Posted byon
One particular Eagles fan took full advantage of the excitement following the team’s win in Super Bowl LII — in a big way.
Fans took to the streets and were elated after the big victory, and pandemonium overtook the city of Philadelphia as a result. Not only that, one fan got down on one knee and proposed during the celebration, which you can see in the video clip below.
Judging by the reaction from both the man and his girlfriend — it sure looked like she said yes. Congratulations to the happy couple.