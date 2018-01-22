The scene on Broad St. resembled a war zone after the Eagles destroyed the Vikings 38-7 in Sunday’s NFC Championship game.

Eagles fans were seen going nuts celebrating in the street after the game, with some of them even managing to climb poles — despite the grease that was applied by city crews beforehand.

Not only that, fans lit fires in the street as well, which you can see in the video below.

The fires have started pic.twitter.com/GouNT8bxr4 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 22, 2018

Hopefully Philadelphia isn’t burned to the ground during the epic celebration. The partying should take place in the spirit of elation — not destruction.