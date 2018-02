The city of Philadelphia remains in tact, for now, as Eagles fans took to the streets after the team won, 41-33, in Super Bowl LII, and we don’t envy whoever is tasked with cleaning up afterwards.

Fans managed to flip a car at one point during the celebration.

Not only that, they also set objects on fire.

THE CITY OF PHILADELPHIA IS BURNING DOWN pic.twitter.com/lcbHLd894P — Lani (@lanictom) February 5, 2018

Fans didn’t stop there, either, as they also set off fireworks.

Eagles fans are legit climbing the gates of City Hall and shooting off fireworks in downtown Philly. pic.twitter.com/C6eh7qjPke — Brandon Saho (@BrandonSaho) February 5, 2018

The streets of Philadelphia resemble a war zone, and who knows when the celebrating will stop.