Eagles fans did not show the visitors any brotherly love before Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field — in fact, it was quite the opposite.

A video has surfaced showing Eagles fans heckling a few Vikings fans who mistakenly walked through enemy territory during a tailgate. That type of display happens all the time, and isn’t anything we haven’t seen before.

What’s it like to be a #Vikings fan inside the #Eagles tailgate? *Sound up* I followed a few fans in purple. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/GkK9viGyRR — Ryan Shaver (@RShaverSports) January 21, 2018

Not only that, Eagles fans also threw beer bottles and cans at Vikings fans who were walking toward the stadium, which really wasn’t a good look for them.

The game itself figures to be entertaining, but what took place beforehand was tough to watch.