Posted byon
Eagles fans did not show the visitors any brotherly love before Sunday’s NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field — in fact, it was quite the opposite.
A video has surfaced showing Eagles fans heckling a few Vikings fans who mistakenly walked through enemy territory during a tailgate. That type of display happens all the time, and isn’t anything we haven’t seen before.
Not only that, Eagles fans also threw beer bottles and cans at Vikings fans who were walking toward the stadium, which really wasn’t a good look for them.
The game itself figures to be entertaining, but what took place beforehand was tough to watch.