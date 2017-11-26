Alshon Jeffery kept his touchdown streak alive on Sunday, and made sure to celebrate appropriately afterward.

Jeffery caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter of the Eagles’ game against the Bears, and he’s now scored in his last four games.

That was cause for celebration, and Jeffery did just that. His teammates lined up in the end zone, and Jeffery then “made” them fall down as if they were bowling pins. He swung his arm to make it look like he was rolling a bowling ball in their direction, and they hit the deck.

Eagles bowling celly pic.twitter.com/ram3DutHyz — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) November 26, 2017

End-zone celebrations are fun, and we’re glad they’re back this season.