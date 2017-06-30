Injuries can happen in any place, at any time, which is why agents are so hands-on with their clients.

Eagles linebacker Jordan Hicks learned that lesson the hard way.

Hicks has been on his honeymoon in Greece with his wife, as he got married on Saturday, and he recently suffered a hand injury in an expected place.

The Eagles linebacker, now in his third year in the league, hurt his hand getting out of a pool, according to Jimmy Kempski of Philly Voice.

Being that the injury was suffered overseas, and Hicks hasn’t been able to get looked at by team doctors, the extent of it is still unclear. He has not gone for X-rays yet, but did send video of his hand to team doctors back in Philly.

Hicks racked up 85 tackles and one sack last season. But, most importantly, the athletic linebacker picked off five passes, and the defense really needs him out there, as the team is thin at that position.