When ya gotta go, ya gotta go, so we can’t blame Eagles cornerback Dexter McDougle for what he did during Sunday’s game against the Chiefs.

McDougle, at one point in the second quarter, was caught by FOX’s cameras urinating on the sideline.

shoutout to #Eagles DB Dexter McDougle for knowing that when you gotta go, you gotta go… Even on the sidelines pic.twitter.com/VUf370IxFo — Def Pen Sports (@DefPenSports) September 17, 2017

Gotta love the Eagles trainers who were holding the towels up to help protect others from seeing what McDougle was doing. They had a great reaction once the play was over, as if they knew McDougle had been caught in the act.