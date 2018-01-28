The Eagles crushed the hopes of the Vikings being the first team in NFL history to play in a Super Bowl on their home turf, when they destroyed their opponent in the NFC Championship game, 38-7.

And not only did they knock them out of the playoffs, but the home fans also were a bit hostile before, during and after the game at Lincoln Financial Field. Eagles fans were seen throwing beers at Vikings fans while tailgating, and they also threw some drinks and other items at the team bus after the game.

Vikings fans have been discussing how to exact revenge on Eagles fans since that time. It was discussed that they could drive for Uber and drop Eagles fans off at random locations. Not only that, there was also speculation that restaurants and cafes might deny Eagles players and fans service. Apparently, that has already happened. Eagles safety Chris Maragos took to Twitter on Saturday and announced that he and some of his teammates attempted to make reservations at three Minneapolis restaurants, but were denied at all of them.

I’ve called 3 Restaurants in Minneapolis to get a reservation for me and my teammates and “can’t” get in 🤔🤔🤔 Well played Minnesota fans, well played 👏🏼👏🏼 #FlyEaglesFly — Chris Maragos (@ChrisMaragos) January 27, 2018

That’s one way to get them back, by keeping them hungry.