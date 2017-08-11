Friday’s blockbuster trade involving the Eagles, Bills and Rams sure seemed to come out of nowhere, and isn’t the type of move you normally see in August.

On paper, though, it makes sense. Both Sammy Watkins and Jordan Matthews are entering the final year of their respective contracts, and neither have really developed into the player their teams hoped they would become, especially having been high draft picks.

The funny thing is, though, that Eagles fans who follow the team on social media may have known the move was coming, even as unexpected as it may have seemed at first glance.

The team posted this photo showing Fletcher Cox pointing at Matthews yesterday, and the caption really speaks volumes:

No one is safe. 🎥

No one is safe. 🎥 A post shared by Philadelphia Eagles (@philadelphiaeagles) on Aug 10, 2017 at 7:20pm PDT

Yeah, it sure looked like the team was having some fun on social media, and tipped off the trade before it happened, in a clever way.

If I’m Matthews, though, I’m not laughing.