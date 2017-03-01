The Philadelphia Eagles are entertaining the possibility of reuniting head coach Doug Pedersen with recently-released running back Jamaal Charles.

Per Josh Alper of Pro Football Talk, Pederson said during a press conference at the Scouting Combine Wednesday that the Eagles will explore bringing Charles to the organization.

Pedersen was the offensive coordinator for the Chiefs for three seasons and helped Charles achieve monster rushing numbers in 2013 and 2014. Charles has dealt with knee injuries the past two seasons, but it’s no secret the Eagles need a running back. And who better than Pedersen to try and revive Charles’ career?

Philadelphia’s one-two punch at running back is Ryan Mathews and Darren Sproles. Mathews is injury-prone and Sproles is 33 years old.

We’ll see what develops in the coming weeks with free agency about to start, but this sounds like a fit for the Eagles.