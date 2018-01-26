The Legion of Boom may be completely split up next season, and Seahawks safety Earl Thomas seems to be aware of that.

Thomas is making it clear that he wants a new contract, whether the Seahawks or another team give it to him. And if he doesn’t get it, then he’s prepared to sit and wait until a team budges. The Seahawks safety shared his take on the issue with reporters at the Pro Bowl.

“I want to finish my career there,” Thomas said, via Michael DiRocco and Brady Henderson of ESPN.com. “I definitely don’t see myself going out there not signed. But I’m going to continue to work my butt off and enjoy this process at the Pro Bowl.”

He continued:

“As far as my future in Seattle, I think if they want me, you know, money talks. We’ll get something accomplished. Other than that, I’m just taking it one day at a time.”

Thomas has struggled to stay healthy and has battled injuries during the last few seasons. He seems to believe he’s earned a big payday, but teams may feel otherwise.