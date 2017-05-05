The Seahawks might have drafted three safeties, but it doesn’t mean they’re concerned about Earl Thomas’ recovery from a broken leg.

Carroll say Earl Thomas is on track to be ready for start of season. — Bob Condotta (@bcondotta) May 4, 2017

Thomas suffered a broken tibia in Week 13 against the Panthers and missed the last four games of the season. The safety was named to the Pro Bowl five years in a row going into 2016, and he broke up 10 passes in 11 games last year. That’s one short of his career high for a full season.

The Seahawks signed safety Bradley McDougald from the Buccaneers this offseason. They also drafted safeties Delano Hill from Michigan in the third round, Tedric Thompson from Colorado in the fourth round and Michael Tyson from Cincinnati in the sixth round.

Despite all that, the Seahawks have maintained that Thomas is ahead of schedule in his rehab and Pete Carroll told ESPN that the team is no longer actively shopping Richard Sherman.

It doesn’t look like the Legion of Boom is going away anytime soon.