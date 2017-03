Good news, Seahawks fans: All-pro safety Earl Thomas is back running again.

Thomas suffered a brutal leg injury back in early December, and has been resting up ever since to ensure it heals.

He hit the treadmill for the first time on Tuesday, and posted this video of it to his Instagram page.

First day back running. A post shared by Earl Thomas III (@earl) on Mar 6, 2017 at 10:33am PST

It may be an anti-gravity treadmill, but still a treadmill nonetheless. Thomas looks to be on track to play in the team’s Week 1 opener, barring any setbacks.