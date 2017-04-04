The Phoenix Suns got a good one in Devin Booker.

In just his second year in the league, the former first-round pick is averaging 22.0 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game in a starting role for the Suns. Not to mention he scored 70 points in a game earlier this season, the most points scored in a NBA game since Kobe Bryant had 81 against the Toronto Raptors in January 2006.

Aside from being a prolific scorer, Booker is also becoming a skilled passer, and that has Suns coach Earl Watson comparing him to Houston Rockets star James Harden.

Via the Arizona Republic:

“I don’t know if I’ve said this publicly before, but he reminds me a lot of James Harden,” Watson said. Watson made the comparison after he was asked about Booker’s assist numbers being on the rise since Bledsoe was shut down for the season. In the four games heading into Sunday’s contest, Booker, the de-facto backup point guard to Tyler Ulis, had averaged 6.8 assists to go along with his 39.3 points per game. “When Devin Booker took off at the end of last season, he was at the point,” Watson said. “He had a lot of 30-point games. This year he’s had a 70-point game. It’s not a coincidence.”

Watson also didn’t rule out Booker becoming a full-time point guard in the future. Harden is having a MVP-caliber season after switching to point guard for the Rockets, and Booker could do the same for the Suns.

About Marcelo Villa

Marcelo is an associate editor at The Sports Daily, and has covered the San Diego Chargers for Bleacher Report. He also writes for Sportsdirect Inc.

Email Twitter